1 minute read
South Korea in talks to build a new generation of nuclear power stations in UK -The Telegraph
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 2 (Reuters) - South Korea is in talks to build a new generation of nuclear power stations in the UK, The Telegraph reported on Monday. (https://bit.ly/38IJodk)
British business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has met state-owned Korea Electric Power Corporation to discuss investment in the British nuclear industry and the talks with officials are ongoing, the report added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.