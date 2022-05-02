South Korea in talks to build a new generation of nuclear power stations in UK -The Telegraph

British Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

May 2 (Reuters) - South Korea is in talks to build a new generation of nuclear power stations in the UK, The Telegraph reported on Monday. (https://bit.ly/38IJodk)

British business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has met state-owned Korea Electric Power Corporation to discuss investment in the British nuclear industry and the talks with officials are ongoing, the report added.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

