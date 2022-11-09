South Korea's Yoon to attend ASEAN, G20 summit meetings this month -Yonhap















SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialised nations this month, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korea is arranging a possible bilateral summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as a trilateral summit involving the United States and Japan, the news agency said.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.