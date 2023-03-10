South Korea's Yoon vows to bolster joint military drills with US















SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday vowed to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's threats by establishing a nuclear planning and implementation system with the United States.

Speaking at a commissioning ceremony for Naval academy graduates, the president also said South Korea will step up joint military drills with the United States.

