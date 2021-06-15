Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Spain considers including Ceuta, Melilla fully in Schengen area

Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya arrives to speak to the media outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday her government is considering including Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's enclaves in North Africa, fully in Europe's passport-free Schengen area.

Currently, Moroccans from the towns surrounding the enclaves can enter without a visa, but need one to travel by sea or air into continental Spain or other Schengen member countries.

The move comes amid a row between Spain and Morocco over issues linked to Western Sahara, a region Morocco claims sovereignty over.

Gonzalez Laya declined to comment on the row, saying her ministry is working "under discretion."

