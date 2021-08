A health worker prepares a Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona, Spain April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has already sent six million doses of anti-COVID vaccine to Latin America out of the 7.5 million doses it had promised, its spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

"The government has sent six million of these vaccines," Rodriguez told reporters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Inti Landauro

