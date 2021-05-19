Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

WorldSpain high court issues war crime case summons against Polisario Front leader Ghali

Reuters
1 minute read

Brahim Ghali, new secretary general of Polisario Front and president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), reacts during an extraordinary congress at the Sahrawi refugee camp of Dakhla, southeast of the Algerian city of Tindouf, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Spain's high court on Wednesday summonsed Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali to appear on June 1 for charges to be issued in a war crimes case against him, a court document seen by Reuters said.

The summons is the first step toward a potential trial.

Ghali, who is currently in hospital in northern Spain, declined to sign the summons, saying he had to refer to Algerian embassy first, the document said.

Ghali and other leaders of the Western Sahara rebel group, are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture and disappearances, the document said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 10:27 AM UTCNo sign of Israel-Gaza ceasefire as fighting rages

Israeli forces pounded Gaza with air strikes and Hamas militants renewed cross-border rocket attacks on Wednesday, pressing on with a conflict that has caused widespread destruction in the Palestinian enclave and threatened cities deep inside Israel.

WorldIndian data suggests runaway COVID infections as deaths hit daily record
WorldN.Korea defectors urge U.S. rights pressure as South’s Moon leaves for Biden summit
WorldSpain speeds up Ceuta expulsions after migrant tide from Morocco ebbs
WorldFears for supplies in Myanmar as exodus grows from fighting