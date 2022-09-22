Spain supports 'mutually acceptable' solution for Western Sahara -Sanchez

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that Spain supports a "mutually acceptable political solution" regarding Western Sahara.

"We fully support the work of the UN Secretary Special Envoy, work that we deem to be absolutely crucial," Sanchez said during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

"Spain will also continue to support the Sahrawi population in the refugee camps as it always has done, as the main international donor of humanitarian assistance in this context."

Earlier this year, Spain angered its main gas supplier Algeria by supporting a Moroccan plan to offer autonomy to Western Sahara. Morocco considers the whole territory its own, but an Algeria-backed independence movement demands a sovereign state.

