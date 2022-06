Spain will defend its interests after Algeria cancels treaty

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares poses for a portrait before an interview with Reuters in Madrid, Spain, June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, June 9 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will "firmly defend" its national interests in the light of Algeria's decision to cancel a 20-year-old treaty of friendship and cooperation, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters on Thursday.

"We are analysing the reach and the national and European consequences of that measure in a serene, constructive way, but also with firmness in the defence of Spain and the interests of Spaniards and Spanish companies," Albares told reporters.

He said Spain was monitoring gas flows from Algeria, its biggest supplier, and these are at present unaffected by the diplomatic spat.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Belen Carreno and Inti Landauro

