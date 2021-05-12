Skip to main content

WorldState Dept says Blinken to meet Russia's Lavrov in Iceland next week

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov following their meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan May 11, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discussed their upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial in Iceland next week, the State Department said.

Blinken repeated his call on Russia to release detained Americans in the country and he provided Lavrov with an overview of U.S. policy toward North Korea, the Department said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 6:05 PM UTCIsrael strikes kill senior Hamas commander, Palestinians fire rockets

Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas armed wing in Gaza in a barrage on Wednesday and Palestinian militants rained rockets into Israel as Washington said it would send an envoy to try to calm their most intense hostilities in years.

World‘A hell out here’: COVID-19 ravages rural India
WorldFrance to hold up EU-UK financial services deal over fisheries - source
WorldMinnesota judge finds aggravating factors in George Floyd murder
WorldDays after bombing, Afghans despair at three-day limit to ceasefire