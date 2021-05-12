Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov following their meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan May 11, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discussed their upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial in Iceland next week, the State Department said.

Blinken repeated his call on Russia to release detained Americans in the country and he provided Lavrov with an overview of U.S. policy toward North Korea, the Department said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.