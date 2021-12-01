State Dept says Blinken to meet Russia's Lavrov on Thursday in Stockholm

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

RIGA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Cooperation on Europe (OSCE) summit in Stockholm on Thursday, a senior State Department official said.

The meeting comes at a time when tensions between the Western military alliance and Russia have been on the rise due to Moscow's troop build-up near Ukraine's border. Before his meeting with Lavrov, Blinken will have a separate meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the margins of the summit, the State Department official said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alex Richardson

