State Dept says Blinken visit to China tentatively planned for early next year















WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The United States will work with its Chinese counterparts to schedule U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit tentatively planned for early next year, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

Following his first face-t-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Joe Biden said Blinken will travel to China to follow-up on discussions.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.