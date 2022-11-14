State Dept says Blinken visit to China tentatively planned for early next year

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov, and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at Blair House, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The United States will work with its Chinese counterparts to schedule U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit tentatively planned for early next year, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

Following his first face-t-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Joe Biden said Blinken will travel to China to follow-up on discussions.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks