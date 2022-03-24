1 minute read
Stoltenberg to stay on as NATO chief until October 2023 as Russia wages war on Ukraine
BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - NATO allies on Thursday extended the term of Jens Stoltenberg at the helm of the Western military alliance by a year until Sept.30, 2023.
"As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg said in referring to Russia's war against Ukraine, which borders eastern NATO members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.
Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Marnine Strauss, John Chalmers
