Stoltenberg to stay on as NATO chief until October 2023 as Russia wages war on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference on the eve of a NATO summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - NATO allies on Thursday extended the term of Jens Stoltenberg at the helm of the Western military alliance by a year until Sept.30, 2023.

"As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg said in referring to Russia's war against Ukraine, which borders eastern NATO members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Marnine Strauss, John Chalmers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.