Sudan's army chief Burhan meets with Saudi ambassador in Khartoum

Sudanese demonstrators march and chant during a protest against the military takeover, in Atbara, Sudan October 27, 2021 in this social media image. Ebaid Ahmed via REUTERS

CAIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sudan's armed forces chief General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan met with Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Khartoum Ali Bin Hasan Jaafar on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Sudan and efforts to resolve the situation through dialog "among all relevant parties", the country's armed forces Facebook page said.