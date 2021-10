Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok addresses people at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Sudan December 25, 2019. Picture taken December 25, 2019. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Tuesday he was keeping ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at his own house.

He told a news conference in Khartoum that Hamdok was safe and kept away "for his own safety."

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, writing by Maher Chmaytelli

