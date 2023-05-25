Suez Canal authority has successfully refloated ship - shipping agency















DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Suez Canal authority has successfully refloated a large ship that ran aground in the canal, shipping agent Leth Agencies said early on Thursday.

The company identified the ship as the 190 metre (623 foot) Xin Hai Tong 23, a bulk carrier.

(This story has been corrected to remove erroneous duration of grounding in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Nafisa El tyahir and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











