Sunak and Modi to meet at G20; Sunak also to meet China's Xi















LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Indonesia, his office said, and will announce a partnership on professional exchange.

Sunak will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and will be clear on the "need for China and the UK, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major global economies, to establish a frank and constructive relationship," Downing Street said in a statement.

Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Leslie Adler











