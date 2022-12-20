Sweden blocking Turkish man's extradition is "very negative," Ankara says















ANKARA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's Supreme Court blocking the extradition of Bulent Kenes, a Turkish man, is a "very negative" development, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday, as Stockholm seeks Ankara's approval for it to join NATO.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was speaking at a news conference in Ankara. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month singled out Kenes as a person Ankara wants extradited from Sweden as a condition for Ankara's approval for Stockholm to join NATO.

Kenes is a journalist whom Ankara says is a member of the organisation that it accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ece Toksabay











