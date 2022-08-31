1 minute read
Sweden to donate SEK 500 mln worth of ammunition to Ukraine
STOCKHOLM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Swedish government will donate artillery ammunition worth around 500 million crowns ($46.8 million) to Ukraine, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
($1 = 10.6820 Swedish crowns)
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik
