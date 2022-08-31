Sweden to donate SEK 500 mln worth of ammunition to Ukraine

IAEA mission to nuclear plant arrives in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in southern Ukraine arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, from where they will travel to the Russian-occupied power station.