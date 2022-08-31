Sweden to donate SEK 500 mln worth of ammunition to Ukraine

1 minute read

A local business owner inspects her sewing workshop damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

STOCKHOLM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Swedish government will donate artillery ammunition worth around 500 million crowns ($46.8 million) to Ukraine, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 10.6820 Swedish crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.