Sweden seeks progress in talks with Turkey over NATO membership, foreign minister says

Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde signs the country's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Stockholm, Sweden May 17, 2022. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, June 10 (Reuters) - Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday Sweden aims to make constructive progress in talks with Turkey over the Nordic country's application to join NATO.

"Our application has received broad support among NATO members," she said in a foreign policy declaration after Sweden, alongside Finland, applied last month to join the military alliance as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our ambition is to, in a constructive spirit, make progress on the questions that Turkey has raised," she told parliament.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Niklas Pollard, editing by Terje Solsvik

