Swedish court convicts Iranian ex-official over 1988 prison executions

People demonstrate outside the Stockholm District Court as they wait for the verdict in the case of Hamid Noury, a former Iranian prosecution official accused of crimes against international law and murder in Iran in 1988, in Stockholm, Sweden July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced a former Iranian official to life in prison for participating in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in the 1980s.

Hamid Noury, who was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019, was charged with war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988. read more

Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Anna Ringstrom

