Swedish court convicts Iranian ex-official over 1988 prison executions
STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced a former Iranian official to life in prison for participating in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in the 1980s.
Hamid Noury, who was arrested at a Stockholm airport in 2019, was charged with war crimes for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988. read more
Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Anna Ringstrom
