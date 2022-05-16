Swedish, Finnish diplomats to head to Turkey for NATO talks - Swedish foreign ministry

Finnish Foreing Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks as he arrives for a two day NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin, Germany May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

STOCKHOLM, May 16 (Reuters) - Senior representatives of Sweden and Finland plan to travel to Turkey for talks to address Ankara's objections to NATO membership for the two Nordic countries, the Swedish foreign office said.

The representatives would meet their Turkish counterparts, in the capital, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a text message.

(Swedish foreign ministry corrects throughout to representatives, not ministers)

Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Editing by William Maclean

