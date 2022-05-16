1 minute read
Swedish, Finnish diplomats to head to Turkey for NATO talks - Swedish foreign ministry
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
STOCKHOLM, May 16 (Reuters) - Senior representatives of Sweden and Finland plan to travel to Turkey for talks to address Ankara's objections to NATO membership for the two Nordic countries, the Swedish foreign office said.
The representatives would meet their Turkish counterparts, in the capital, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a text message.
(Swedish foreign ministry corrects throughout to representatives, not ministers)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Editing by William Maclean
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.