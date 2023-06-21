Swedish Formin says time for Turkish parliament to start NATO ratification process

Sweden's Foreign Minister Billstrom and his Polish counterpart Rau attend the press conference in Warsaw
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau (not pictured) attend the press conference after their meeting in Warsaw, June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/FILE PHOTO

STOCKHOLM, June 21 (Reuters) - Sweden has fulfilled its obligations in an agreement with Turkey over NATO membership and it is time for the Turkish parliament to start the ratification process to allow Sweden to join the alliance, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.

"Our judgement is that we have done what was expected of us, now it is time for the Turkish parliament to start the ratification process," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting in parliament.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson

