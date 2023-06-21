Swedish Formin says time for Turkish parliament to start NATO ratification process

STOCKHOLM, June 21 (Reuters) - Sweden has fulfilled its obligations in an agreement with Turkey over NATO membership and it is time for the Turkish parliament to start the ratification process to allow Sweden to join the alliance, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.

"Our judgement is that we have done what was expected of us, now it is time for the Turkish parliament to start the ratification process," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting in parliament.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson















