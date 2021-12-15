Swedish prosecutor to release one of suspects held over Baltic Sea ship collision

Personnel from the Swedish Coast Guard investigate the damaged British ship Scot Carrier, which collided with the Danish Karin Hoej in the Baltic sea, in the port of Ystad, Sweden, December 14, 2021. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Wednesday that one of the crew members held over a ship collision in the Baltic Sea, which killed at least one person, would be released from custody.

The prosecutor said in a statement that the suspicions concerning the crew member of the Scot Carrier had weakened, though the Croatian national remained a suspect. The crew member was taken into custody suspected of gross marine intoxication.

A British crew member, held on several counts including gross causing of death through negligence, remained in custody, the prosecutor said.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Simon Johnson

