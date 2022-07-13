Swiss advise against non-urgent trips to Sri Lanka

Protestors celebrate after entering the building of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss government advised travellers on Wednesday to avoid unnecessary trips to Sri Lanka given the country's political turmoil.

"Tourist and other non-urgent travel to Sri Lanka is discouraged (except for air transit via Colombo International Airport)," the Swiss foreign ministry posted on its website, noting the country's declared state of emergency. read more

"The political situation is confused and tensions have increased. A deterioration of the situation must be expected," it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.