Swiss OK agreement on classified information exchange with NATO

Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland's government approved on Wednesday an agreement that forms the basis for exchanging sensitive information with NATO, it said.

Such agreements make it possible, among other things, for Swiss companies to apply for contracts with classified content that are advertised by the NATO defence alliance, it added.

Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Michael Shields

