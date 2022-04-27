1 minute read
Swiss OK agreement on classified information exchange with NATO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland's government approved on Wednesday an agreement that forms the basis for exchanging sensitive information with NATO, it said.
Such agreements make it possible, among other things, for Swiss companies to apply for contracts with classified content that are advertised by the NATO defence alliance, it added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Michael Shields
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.