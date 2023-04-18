Switzerland indicts former Gambian minister for crimes against humanity















GENEVA, April 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland's attorney general has filed an indictment against Gambia's former interior minister for crimes against humanity committed under ex-strongman leader Yahya Jammeh, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ousman Sonko is accused of having supported, participated in and failed to prevent "systematic and generalised attacks" as part of a repressive campaign by security forces against Jammeh's opponents, the Office of the Attorney General said.

The case, which has been under investigation for more than six years, is set to be heard by Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court at an unspecified date.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Friederike Heine











