WorldSwitzerland is most likely venue for Putin-Biden summit - Russia's Kommersant

Reuters
2 minute read

Switzerland is the most likely venue for a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in June, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing government sources.

Biden, who in March said he thought Putin was a "killer", prompting Moscow to recall its ambassador to Washington for consultations, has said he would like to hold talks with Putin during a planned trip to Europe next month.

The White House has said that differences between Washington and Moscow would need to be resolved before such a meeting. The Kremlin has said it is studying the possibility of holding the summit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are due to hold talks later this week in Iceland, the highest-level talks between Moscow and Washington since Biden took office.

They are expected to discuss preparations for the potential summit.

Biden has proposed he hold talks with Putin on June 15-16 in a European country, Kommersant reported last month. read more

