Switzerland must freeze Russian oligarchs' accounts, says Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a joint meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW, March 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland must freeze the accounts of Russian oligarchs in the country and confiscate their assets, the Polish prime minister said on Monday during a visit to Warsaw by the Swiss President Ignazio Cassis.

"They must be frozen, the assets of Russian oligarchs in Switzerland must be confiscated and I called on the president to see to it that Switzerland approaches this topic decisively," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

