Syria cancels accreditation for two BBC journalists - ministry

BEIRUT, July 8 (Reuters) - Syria's information ministry said on Saturday it had canceled the accreditation of two local journalists working for Britain's BBC over what it said was "false" and "politicised" coverage.

The accreditations of an unidentified correspondent and cameraman have been revoked following "subjective and false information and reports" on Syria, the information ministry said in a statement on its website. It described other BBC reports as "politicised."

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Syria, ravaged by conflict since 2011, ranks 175 out of 180 on a press freedom index compiled by Reporters' Without Borders. The government and other authorities impose strict limits on media coverage and require accreditations and permissions to report.

The BBC published a report last month on what it said were "direct links" between the trade of an amphetamine known as captagon and the family of President Bashar al-Assad, as well as the Syrian military.

Syria has denied playing a role in the captagon trade.

The United States, Britain and European Union have blamed Syria's government for the production and export of the drug, naming Maher al-Assad - the head of the army's Fourth Division and the president's brother - as a key figure.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Mike Harrison

