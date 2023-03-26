Syria condemns US strikes on Deir Al-Zor

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign ministry on Sunday condemned U.S. strikes on its territory, saying Washington had lied about what was targeted and pledging to “end the American occupation” of its territory.

The U.S. said it carried out strikes on facilities affiliated to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria after a drone attack killed an American contractor in Syria.

