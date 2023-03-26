Syria condemns US strikes on Deir Al-Zor















CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign ministry on Sunday condemned U.S. strikes on its territory, saying Washington had lied about what was targeted and pledging to “end the American occupation” of its territory.

The U.S. said it carried out strikes on facilities affiliated to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria after a drone attack killed an American contractor in Syria.

Reporting By Maya Gebeily;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.