Syria denies kidnapping or holding U.S. journalist missing for 10 years

A #BringAustinHome" banner, honoring freelance journalist Austin Tice who was abducted in Syria in 2012, hangs outside of The Washington Post headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., Aug. 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

AMMAN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Syria on Wednesday denied kidnapping or holding a U.S. journalist who disappeared a decade ago a week after President Joe Biden demanded that Damascus let him go home.

Austin Tice, a former U.S. Marine, was kidnapped in August 2012 aged 31 while reporting freelance in Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

His family believes he is alive and still being held in

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Syria. The identity of Tice's captors is not known, and there

has been no claim of responsibility for his abduction.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry described Tice as a U.S. serviceman and denied the government was holding him or any other U.S. citizen.

"These are baseless allegations," the statement said.

Issuing a statement on the 10th anniversary of Tice's captivity, Biden said last Wednesday his administration had "repeatedly asked the government of Syria to work with us so that we can bring Austin home". read more

Biden said Washington knew "with certainty" that Tice had at times been held by Syria's government.

Washington suspended its diplomatic presence in Syria in 2012 at the onset the country's civil war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden's special envoy for hostage affairs, Roger Carstens, would "continue to engage with the Syrian government" in coordination with the

White House.

The families of hostages and detainees have begun to collectively raise their voices to urge Biden to prioritise the issue and take steps such as arranging further prisoner swaps with foreign governments. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.