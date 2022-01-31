World1 minute read
Syria intercepts Israeli missile barrage targeting Damascus- state media
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media said early on Monday citing a military source.
The source was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some material damage.
Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; editing by Christian Schmollinger
