Syria intercepts Israeli missile barrage targeting Damascus- state media

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media said early on Monday citing a military source.

The source was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some material damage.

Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; editing by Christian Schmollinger

