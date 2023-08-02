Taiwan's VP to transit in New York and San Francisco

TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan Vice President William Lai will stop in New York and San Francisco in the United States on his way to and from Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

The arrangement for the U.S. transit was based on the principle of comfort, safety and dignity and should not be an excuse for conflict, the office added.

Reporting By Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.