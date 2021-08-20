Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Taliban websites disappear from internet; reason unclear

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The official websites of the Taliban, who swept to power in Afghanistan on the back of lightning offensive last week, appeared to have vanished from the internet late on Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether a technical fault or something else was to blame.

The Taliban operate separate websites in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, Urdu and English. All five appeared to be unreachable on Friday.

The outage was first reported by The Washington Post.

Reporting by Raphael Satter Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

