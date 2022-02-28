Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started, says Ukraine presidential advisor

The venue of the forthcoming talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations is seen, in Rumyantsev-Paskevich Residence in Gomel, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started at the Belarussian border, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters via text message on Monday.

Earlier the Ukrainian president's office said Ukraine's goal for the talks was an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

