Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started, says Ukraine presidential advisor
LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started at the Belarussian border, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters via text message on Monday.
Earlier the Ukrainian president's office said Ukraine's goal for the talks was an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet
