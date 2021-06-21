Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Talks underway with investors to make COVID vaccines in Africa -Kagame

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

KIGALI, June 21 (Reuters) - Senegal, Rwanda and South Africa are in talks with investors to start the production of coronavirus vaccines in Africa, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on Monday.

Africa was "trying to find partners, to start manufacturing vaccines on our continent," Kagame said at the Qatar Economic Forum.

"We are discussing with people who will help with financing and I think in a few months we should hear a different story,” Kagame said, without offering details of how the venture will be financed.

The continent of 1.3 billion people has fully vaccinated only about 1% of its people against COVID-19 even as some wealthier countries have inoculated enough of their citizens to begin reopening their economies. read more

Kagame on Monday suggested that a Eurobond was one option to help pay for the creation of vaccine manufacturers in Africa.

"Rwanda has been having a very good B+ credit rating. The Eurobond is one good option that will provide us with resources we are looking for," he said.

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by Omar Mohammed and Grant McCool

