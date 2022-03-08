Temporary ceasefire has mostly held in Ukraine's Sumy, allowing evacuations, says governor

Civilians sit inside a bus with bottled water and belongings during evacuations, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, out of Sumy, March 8, 2022 in this still image obtained from handout video. Deputy Head for President's Office, Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

KOSICE, Slovakia March 8 (Reuters) - A temporary ceasefire mostly held around the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, allowing civilians including around 1,000 foreign students to be evacuated through a humanitarian corridor, the regional governor said.

Convoys of 20-30 private cars were leaving in waves, Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said in televised comments.

