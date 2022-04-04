Ten people, including a child, killed in Ukraine's Mykolaiv -head of regional administration

Children's toys are seen in a sandpit after a military strike hit a neighbourhood, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

April 4 (Reuters) - Shelling in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv has killed 10 people, including a child, and injured 46, the head of the regional administration said.

Oleksandr Senkevich said the toll included nine killed in shelling in the evening. "Over today, a total of 10 people have been killed during the shelling and 46 injured," Senkevich said in a video posted on social media.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Chris Reese

