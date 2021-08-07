Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Thai anti-govt protesters clash with police in Bangkok

People ride a motorcycle past tear gas during a clash with police at a protest against what they call the government's failure in handling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police on Saturday, as they protested against the government's failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy.

The protesters marched toward Government House, the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, demanding his resignation.

Police sealed off a road near Victory Monument in the capital Bangkok using containers and shot tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back.

"We are holding this line," police announced over loud speaker.

About a hundred officers were seen in riot gear and shields meters away from where demonstrators had gathered.

Street protests against the government have been held in recent weeks by several groups, including Prayuth's former political allies, as frustrations mount over its management of coronavirus outbreaks and the damage pandemic measures have inflicted on the economy. read more

Thailand reported on Saturday a record of nearly 22,000 new COVID-19 infections in a single day and the highest deaths, 212 fatalities.

The Southeast Asian country has reported 736,522 total cases and 6,066 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Jiraporn Kuhakan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

