Thirty buses are en route to collect evacuees from Mariupol, says Ukrainian official

Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces take position near the port of Mariupol, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 8 (Reuters) - Thirty buses are en route to the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol to collect evacuees via a humanitarian corridor to Ukraine-controlled territory, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on television on Tuesday.

There were signs Russian forces were firing in the direction of a route for humanitarian aid, she added, without providing further details.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

