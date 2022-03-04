This is Putin's war, and Putin has to stop it, EU says

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a news conference after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief called on Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday to stop indiscriminate shelling and bombing of Ukraine.

"This is Putin's war, and Putin has to stop this war," Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels before a meeting of EU and other foreign ministers to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by John Chalmers, Sabine Siebold and Marine Strauss; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.