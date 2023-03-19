Three civilians killed in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia region















KYIV, March 19 (Reuters) - Three civilians were killed and two wounded in Russian shelling of a residential building in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, regional officials said.

The region's military administration said Russian troops fired grad rockets at the small village of Kamyanske which had a pre-war population of some 2,600 people.

The authorities warned residents in the region that the danger of shelling was constant near the front lines and urged them to evacuate.

Reporting by Olena Harmash Editing by Peter Graff











