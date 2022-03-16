1 minute read
Three killed after shelling and fire in Ukraine's Kharkiv - emergencies service
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and five wounded after shelling caused a fire at a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's State Emergencies Service said on Wednesday.
The fire was later extinguished, it said in an online statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.