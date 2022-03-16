Three killed after shelling and fire in Ukraine's Kharkiv - emergencies service

LVIV, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and five wounded after shelling caused a fire at a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's State Emergencies Service said on Wednesday.

The fire was later extinguished, it said in an online statement.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

