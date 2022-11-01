Three more ships leave Ukrainian ports under deal despite Russian suspension















ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Three outbound vessels left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.

The statement said the ships' movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. delegations at the Istanbul-based centre and the Russian delegation had been informed.

It said the U.N. coordinator for the grain initiative, Amir Abdulla, continued discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the centre that oversees safe passage of vessels.

