Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Ties with Biden more natural after 'awkward' Trump, Dutch PM says

2 minute read

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

Transatlantic relations have become more natural since Joe Biden took over as U.S. president after a sometimes "more awkward" period with Donald Trump, the leader of Washington's NATO ally the Netherlands said on Monday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke as he arrived at Biden's first summit with leaders of the Western alliance that Trump regularly lambasted and threatened to leave. read more

"With Joe Biden... there is a clear understanding of the necessity of NATO," Rutte told reporters.

"I also was able to work with Trump. Of course, it was also a bit more awkward sometimes but in the end we were still able to come to close agreements... But with Joe Biden, it's more natural again."

Trump accused NATO allies of not spending enough on their own defence and excessively burdening the United States.

In a clear change of tone, Biden said on arriving at NATO's headquarters in Brussels on Monday that the alliance was "critically important" to Washington and that he saw the mutual security guarantees as a "sacred obligation".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 11:55 AM UTCAt NATO, Biden says defence of Europe a “sacred obligation”

U.S. President Joe Biden told fellow NATO leaders on Monday the defence of Europe, Turkey and Canada was a "sacred obligation" for the United States, a marked shift from his predecessor Donald Trump's threats to withdraw from the military alliance.

WorldIsrael’s new government begins, Netanyahu era ends
WorldThe trauma helpline taking calls from Gaza during conflict and beyond
WorldNo breakthroughs expected from first Biden-Erdogan meeting
WorldChina denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country