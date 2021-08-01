Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Top Israeli, UK generals speak after attack on ship off Oman

British Army General Sir Nick Carter appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain, July 11, 2021. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS/Files

JERUSALEM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The chief of Israel's armed forces spoke with his British counterpart on Sunday, the Israeli military said, after London accused Iran of carrying out an attack on an Israeli-managed ship off Oman last week that killed a Briton and a Romanian.

Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi and Britain's Staff General Nick Carter "discussed recent events in the region and common challenges faced by both countries," said an Israeli military statement, which did not elaborate nor specifically cite the MV Mercer Street incident.

