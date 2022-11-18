Top U.S., Chinese trade officials discuss bilateral trade at APEC - U.S. statement
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao discussed bilateral trade in a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Tai's office said in a statement on Friday.
Tai and Wang emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China, the statement said.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Washington; editing by Rami Ayyub
