Top U.S., Chinese trade officials discuss bilateral trade at APEC - U.S. statement

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attends the APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue with Guests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Pool

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao discussed bilateral trade in a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Tai's office said in a statement on Friday.

Tai and Wang emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China, the statement said.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Washington; editing by Rami Ayyub

