World

Top U.S. general Milley staunchly defends calls with China

1 minute read

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley attends a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2021. Sarahbeth Maney/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - General Mark Milley, the top U.S. military officer, on Tuesday staunchly defended calls with his Chinese counterpart that have raised Republican demands for his resignation, saying he had been aiming to ease tension with Beijing and not to "usurp authority."

"At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or insert myself into the chain of command," Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army on Oct. 30, 2020 and again on Jan. 8. Milley said he sought to assure Li the United States was stable and was not going to attack following U.S. intelligence indicating Chinese concerns of a possible U.S. strike.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

