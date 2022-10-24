Top U.S., Russian generals hold first talks since May-official















WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The top U.S. and Russian generals held talks by phone on Monday for the first time since May, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official did not immediately provide further details on the conversation between U.S. Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Russian military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Reporting by Phil Stewart











