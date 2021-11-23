Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions

Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

The call comes at a time when Washington has accused Moscow of massing troops near Ukraine and Russia has blamed the West for provoking tension.

Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Peter Graff

